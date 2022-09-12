Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,197 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises about 1.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,164 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $63.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

