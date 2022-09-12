Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,488 shares during the period. Ribbit LEAP makes up about 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Ribbit LEAP worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $6,170,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbit LEAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEAP opened at $10.02 on Monday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Ribbit LEAP Profile

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

