Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $172.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

