Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,784,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $102.15 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.