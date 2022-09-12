Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $58,220,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $98,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent Stock Up 1.2 %

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Confluent stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

