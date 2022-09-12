Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $64.53 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

