Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in KE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

