Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 37.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 30.2% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:TOST opened at $21.86 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

