Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.



