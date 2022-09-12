Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -191.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

