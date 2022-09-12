Scholtz & Company LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT accounts for 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GMRE opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $715.46 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.