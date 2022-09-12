Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $444.90 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

