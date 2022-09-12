Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,279,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

