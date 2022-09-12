GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0085

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. GoChain has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $113,380.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,190,821,179 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.