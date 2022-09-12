Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.50 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

