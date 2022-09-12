Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 2.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

