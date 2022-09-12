CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 3.0% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

