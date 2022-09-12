Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Raymond James makes up about 3.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

