Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.13 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Raymond James comprises about 3.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

