Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 762 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 4.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $849.95 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.51.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
