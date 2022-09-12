CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 5.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

