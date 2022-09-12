CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 5.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CME Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

