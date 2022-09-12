Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Grows Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.46% of Athlon Acquisition worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWET. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 834,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 320,840 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

