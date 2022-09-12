The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 5.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.