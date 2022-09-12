Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 140,145 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 5.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

