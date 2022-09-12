Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 6.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $337.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.