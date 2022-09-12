Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Stock Position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.63% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $70,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMVC opened at $10.01 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

