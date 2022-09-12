Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,719 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

