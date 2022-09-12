Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 126,293 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 842.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,293 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of DiamondHead worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $96,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

DiamondHead Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

