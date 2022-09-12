Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Aequi Acquisition worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ARBG opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

