Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 6,638 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact Price Performance

NYSE IMPX opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.