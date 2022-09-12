Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 6,638 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,664,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEA-Bridges Impact Price Performance
NYSE IMPX opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile
AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.
