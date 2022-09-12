Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Stock Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,253 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.46% of Aequi Acquisition worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARBG. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

ARBG stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

