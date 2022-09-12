Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AEA-Bridges Impact Price Performance
AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
AEA-Bridges Impact Profile
AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEA-Bridges Impact (IMPX)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.