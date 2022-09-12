Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) by 592.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Armada Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,535,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACI opened at $9.89 on Monday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

