Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.67 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $100.67 million and $1.28 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally (RLY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,070,172 coins. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

