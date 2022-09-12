SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,389.51

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $4,389.51 and $5.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

