Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.84 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $118.84 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00097329 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072101 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031998 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007816 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009008 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002761 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
