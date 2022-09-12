Cowen Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $124.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

