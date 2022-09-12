Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CFG opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,956,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,225,000 after purchasing an additional 265,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

