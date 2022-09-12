Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $473,915.82

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $473,915.82 and approximately $31,246.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

