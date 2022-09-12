Elementeum (ELET) Trading 116.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elementeum (ELET) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 116.8% higher against the dollar. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $21,926.48 and $5.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00743464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014414 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019020 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.
Elementeum Coin Trading
