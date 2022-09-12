FLETA Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. FLETA has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $15.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment.”

