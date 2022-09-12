Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,328.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $145,884.29 and $11,328.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

MILK2 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. The official website for Spaceswap MILK2 is spaceswap.app.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

