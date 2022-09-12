Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 616,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Vroom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vroom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vroom by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vroom by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.60. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

