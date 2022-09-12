Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 88,297 Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,297 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.61% of Class Acceleration worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Class Acceleration by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Class Acceleration by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 536,653 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

CLAS stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

