Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) to Hold

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 11.1 %

CUBXF stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.