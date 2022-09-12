M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Declares GBX 12.50 Dividend

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON MPE opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 821.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.87. The company has a market cap of £436.58 million and a PE ratio of 605.97. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 744 ($8.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.