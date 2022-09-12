HgCapital Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 386 ($4.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.53).

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,548.82). In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £16,250 ($19,635.09). Also, insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,548.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

