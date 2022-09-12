IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from IVE Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services.

