Arcontech Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

Arcontech Group stock opened at GBX 80.22 ($0.97) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of £10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.06. Arcontech Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($1.91).

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcontech Group

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($8,941.52).

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

